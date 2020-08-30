John Gordon Odell







Dr. John Gordon Odell, 46, beloved husband, father, son, brother, physician, and friend passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2020.



Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on February 5, 1974, he attended Eldorado High and University of New Mexico, earning his medical degree from the UNM School of Medicine.



Dr. Odell was one of the most highly respected physicians in the medical community. For the majority of his career, Dr. Odell served as a Hospitalist at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, now with Centura Health Physicians Group.



John deeply loved his family and was an incredibly dedicated husband and father. He had an undying love for his family and moved mountains for them. His ear-to-ear smile was infectious and genuine; and everyone felt his incredible presence. John was an avid Seahawks fan, car enthusiast, fisherman, and pilot; and he passed away doing exactly what he loved, flying. He had a passion for living life to the fullest while taking his family along for an amazing ride.



Dr. John Odell is survived by his beloved family: wife DeAnna Odell; children Adam Odell, Emma Odell, Caden Beedle, Jaxen Beedle, and niece Alexandria Ballard; parents Gordon and Carol Odell of Tucson, AZ; and sisters Kathryn Stokes of San Antonio, TX, Karen Conner and husband Patrick of Los Alamos, NM, and Carolyn Odell and partner Jim Price of Phoenix, AZ.



A celebration of life open house will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the family residence.





