John Gunther
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Gunther.
2/26/1962 - 3/15/17
I can not believe two years have gone by. It went by fast but then again it seems like forever since the last time I held you. Thank you for 30 wonderful years and for four beautiful children to help me face life without you. Until we meet again in heaven I will hold onto our memories.
With eternal love. John 3:15
Shari, Brittney, Jeremy (Husband), Robert, David, Sarah
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2019