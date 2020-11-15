John Henry Hager
John Hager, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his wife and oldest daughter at the age of 83 on Monday, November 9, 2020. John was born on March 1, 1937 in Clovis, NM.
John was a loving and devoted husband, Dad, grandpa, Christian and friend. He was a deacon in the Southern Baptist Church for over 50 years and he loves the Lord. His family loves him dearly and we take great comfort knowing he is now face-to-face with Jesus and knows true joy.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Edna (Owen) Hager, his three children Wendy (Eric) Tankersley of Corrales, Melanie (Dick) Phares of Lafayette, Colorado, and John (Ann) Hager of Rio Rancho, and his three grandchildren Erin Phares, Leah Tankersley and Rebecca Tankersley.
John was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gladys and Henry Hager and his two older sisters, Bettye Lu Hager and Melba "Babe" Lansford.
A service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, November 21 at First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho.
If you would like to donate in John's memory, his preferred charity was Shriner's Hospital for Children
.
Please visit https://tinyurl.com/jhhobituary
for additional information and to share memories.