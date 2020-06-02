John Herriot
John Beattie Herriot



John Beattie Herriot was called to his heavenly home on May 30,2020. He was born in Stirling Scotland to Ellen and Peter Herriot on September 1, 1930. Surviving are his sisters in Scotland, Frances MacEwan and Fay Flynn, his loving wife Beverly Ann, their children Pete Herriot and Caroline Begay, granddaughters Ashley Herriot and Andrea Herriot, great-grandchildren Naveah, Natazha, Marcus, and Zayden.



May he rest in peace.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
