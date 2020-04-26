Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John I. Gaona. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John I. Gaona, a resident of Albuquerque since 1948, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 after a short illness. He was born Friday, December 28, 1923 in Conlen, TX, the son of Felice and Gertrude Gaona. He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Constance Wilder Gaona; three sons, John Jr. and wife Martha, Phillip, David and wife Cindy; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, and last but not least, his most faithful friends and companions "Pluto" and "Annie", the family dogs. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his first wife Corine Fresquez Gaona. He served in the Army Air Forces during World War II and after his discharge, he went to work for a wholesale supply company. While working part time, he attended the University of New Mexico in the Mechanical Engineering Department. After a few years, he was able to become the owner and manager of the company, with locations in Colorado and New Mexico. He was a member of ASHRAE, an Engineering Association, and ARW, a Wholesalers Association, in which he became National President. He was also a member of NAW, the National Association of Wholesalers. He was a member of the Albuquerque Chamber of Comerce, and the Better Business Bureau. After 30 years, he sold the company and retired for two years. Then he entered the Financial Services Industry, providing Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Retirement Plans, and Mutual Funds for small business, for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Albuquerque and served as Treasurer and on the Board of Directors, having joined in 1964. Services for John will be held at a later date. John awoke each morning and thanked the Lord for another beautiful day. Please visit the online guestbook for John at



