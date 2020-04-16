John Jacob Sanchez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jacob Sanchez.
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Jacob Sanchez



John Jacob Sanchez left this world under the cross of

Jesus, after a brief illness on April 11th. He was born

November 21st, 1971 to Billy and Mary Sanchez. He is was preceded in death by his sister Jenefer. He leaves behind a daughter Angela and stepson Johnathan. a

sister Jessica, a brother Robert, a loving wife Victoria and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and one nephew.

He loved Shakespeare, basketball and football.

He will be greatly missed.



We Love You Jake. Be at peace with God.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.