John Jacob Sanchez
John Jacob Sanchez left this world under the cross of
Jesus, after a brief illness on April 11th. He was born
November 21st, 1971 to Billy and Mary Sanchez. He is was preceded in death by his sister Jenefer. He leaves behind a daughter Angela and stepson Johnathan. a
sister Jessica, a brother Robert, a loving wife Victoria and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and one nephew.
He loved Shakespeare, basketball and football.
He will be greatly missed.
We Love You Jake. Be at peace with God.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 16, 2020