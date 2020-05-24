John James Richardson
John James Richardson



John James

Richardson was a man that loved his life, his family and his country. He served his country as a Marine out of high school. He is survived by his wife Christy, children Olivia and Jonathan, grandchildren Shawn and Jordyn, great granddaughter Kara, his dear sister Pola and godson Justin. He will always be remembered as an honorable and proud man, a good man with a lion's heart. John's life was dedicated to his family and his business, creating a 25 year network of friends and employees. John was a loyal man who had the ability to bring out the best in people. His word was sacred. He was dependable, fair and honest. He loved his watches, but never looked at the time when in the company of others, always attentive to whom he was with. When we are able to safely assemble, there will be a celebration of John's life. Stay tunedâ€¦


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
