French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
John Jaramillo Obituary
John Jaramillo





John Jaramillo, Age 77, resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 surrounded by his Loving Family. A Viewing Service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, 6:00 p.m. â€" 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, October 21, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. The Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at San Martin de Porras Church, 8301 Camino San Martin SW.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
