|
|
John Jaramillo
John Jaramillo, Age 77, resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 surrounded by his Loving Family. A Viewing Service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, 6:00 p.m. â€" 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, October 21, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. The Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at San Martin de Porras Church, 8301 Camino San Martin SW.
Please visit our online guestbook for John at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019