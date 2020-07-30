John Patrick Kenny
John Patrick
Kenny of
Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away June
30, 2020 in
Swampscott,
MA due to
complications from Alzheimer's and
Covid-19. John was born on April 21, 1933 to parents Thomas and Celia Kenny of Bennington, VT. John joined the Marine Corps after high school and went on to attend Paul Smith College and the University of Idaho on the GI Bill, earning his degree in Forestry. John was a surveyor for the US Forest Service in OR before moving back to Stowe, VT where he met the love of his life, Mary Anne Eidenbach. They married in 1965 and soon after, they relocated to Boise, ID. John accepted a position with the Bureau of Land Management in Boise. His duties included forest fire fighting, mineral rights and land management. Other BLM assignments took the family to CA, ND, Washington DC and finally NM, where he retired in the 1990's. John was also an avid skier and worked part time as a ski patroller in VT, ID and CA. Following his retirement from the BLM, John went to work as the Backcountry Warehouse Manager at Philmont Boy Scout Camp, where he helped establish the Philmont Fly Fishing Invitational and shared his vast knowledge in wilderness camp craft, fly fishing and orienteering with youth from around
the world.
During his 30 years in Santa Fe, John was a stalwart member of the Eldorado Wilderness Conservation Committee. John spent many happy hours clearing and building miles of recreational trails for the community and was recognized for his service with the Kenny Mesa outside of Lamy, NM being named in his honor. John was preceded in death by his wife Mary Anne in 2012. He is survived by his son, Sean Kenny and his wife Rebecca of Albuquerque, Megan Kenny of Swampscott, MA, and Kellie O'Brien and her husband John of Ester, Alaska. John is also
survived by five adoring grandchildren; Ryan, John, Bridger, Molly, and Gianna. A memorial will also be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date.
ARRANGEMENTS:In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. Mail checks to PHWFF, PO Box 695, La Plata, MD 20646. Include "John Kenny â€" SW Region" on the memo of the check.
You can also visit the website donatenow.networkforgood.org
Please include "Southwest Region" under program and "John Kenny"
under dedicated. To share a memory or offer a
condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com