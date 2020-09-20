John Kilmer















John was born and raised in his beloved state of NM. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from ENMU with a degree in Music Composition, he spent many years playing piano in country clubs throughout FL and NM. He could play any song requested, and he did so solely from memory. And he always had a good joke to tell.



Besides being an entertainer for 50+ years, John also owned a successful marketing firm until he retired. In more recent years, he appreciated simpler things in life, like sharing peaches from his peach tree with his neighbors.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin and Mildred, and siblings Randall and June. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Rick Carroll, and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.



John will always be remembered as a "piano man", as well as a loving dad and grandpa.





