John Kochis
John J. Kochis



John J. Kochis 80, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife Arlene and son Jeremy by his side on October 28, 2020. He put up a good fight after being diagnosed 7 months ago with ALS.

John closed his business Construction, Contracting and Management (CCM) where he was Founder, President and CEO and retired in 2010. Everyone that knew him always commented about what a great and wonderful guy he was. So giving and never an unkind word about anyone. John decided to adopt Jeremy, his buddy, in 2007 which says it all considering Jeremy has profound disabilities. He told people that he has learned more from Jeremy than anyone else in his entire life. His 4 yr old granddaughter, Ophelia, used to Facetime him a couple times a week just to talk to her "Poppy".

John is survived by his wife of 16 years, Arlene; son Jeremy; daughters, Liberty Salberg (Garrett), Kimberly White (Mark); five grandchildren and a brother Dave Kochis (Jan).

A special thanks to Jason, Kyle and John from Silver Linings Hospice.

Cremation and Private Celebration of Life have already taken place. Please see

RiversideFunerals.com



for more information.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
