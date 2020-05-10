John L. Hill
John L. Hill



John L. Hill, age 92, died April 7 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born, earned a BS in engineering, and met his future wife,

Donna in Colorado. They married in 1955.

In Chicago, he joined the machine tool industry, rising to chief engineer. In 1990, he became the Technical Director for the North American Die Casting Association, the industry trade association. He served on the Wilmette (IL) Plan Commission which ruled in favor of the construction of an apartment building for senior housing.

In 1999, the Hills retired to a home in Albuquerque's Heritage East neighborhood. John spoke to organizations and agitated alongside the Sacred Alliance for Grassroots Equality (SAGE) against extending Paseo del Norte Boulevard through Petroglyph National Monument. He was on the board of the Middle Rio Grande Water Assembly (now Middle Rio Grande Water Advocates) and testified before the Albuquerque City Council on environmental issues.

The Hills moved to an apartment in La Vida Llena in 2010. Following a mild stroke, John's activism receded, but he continued to attend League of Women Voters activities. He was known for his sense of humor among LVL residents, and he returned to his former neighborhood for block parties.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna, and children Steven (Jonathan Herz), in Washington, DC, and Nancy (Michael) Reynolds, in Atlanta, GA. Donna remembers this loving, caring, cherished friend, spouse, and father who was devoted to her and their children.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
