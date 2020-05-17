John Lawrence Plath







John Lawrence Plath (Pepa), 91, passed away in his home April 8, 2020. John was born in Topeka, KS on July 12, 1928. John was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Naydene Ruth Plath, father - Walter H. Plath (stepmom - Bernice Plath), mother - Donavene Huber and sister - Dona Henry (Bub).



He is survived by his five children, John W. Plath (Shelley), Debbie R. Archer (Randy), Kathy A. Cooper (Chad), Jamie L. Davidson (Rick) and Larry D. Plath (Lynda), all of Albuquerque; Eleven grandchildren, Dana Humphries, Holly Mitchell (Jim), Brandi Yearout (Billie), Becky Burt (Todd), Jason Archer (Jenny), Joslyn Fairchild (Ryan), Brent Plath, Carrie Saiz (Jon), Cori Cooper, Justin Plath (Bri) and Tim Plath (Kate); Eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandson; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



John graduated from Albuquerque High School, Class of 1946. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps the same year and became a Drill Sergeant (two and a half years).



He met and married the love of his life, Naydene, in 1950. He was employed by Electrical Products Co. (Zeon Signs) until buying his own electrical sign company, Southwest Outdoor Electric in 1969. He was very influential in helping and advising friends who wanted to start their own businesses. He was a life member of the Elks Lodge (#461) as well as a life member of Albuquerque Coin Club.



John and Naydene were life-long square dancers with John being a square dance caller for many years in New Mexico. He was quite the water skier in his early years and enjoyed wintering during his retirement years in Arizona. He was full of life and had a great sense of humor.



As this obituary was not submitted at an earlier date, John's oldest son, John W. Plath, has since passed away May 8, 2020.



Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, a service has yet to take place.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store