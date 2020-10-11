1/
John L. Wade
John "Johnny" L. Wade



John "Johnny" L. Wade died peacefully in Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 24, 2020, at the age of 88.

John was born in Cortez, Colorado, on March 5, 1932 to Cyrus and Grace Taylor Wade.

He graduated from Aztec High School in 1951. In 1970, he obtained a BA in geology from the University of New Mexico and a BA in economics from the University of Albuquerque. John worked for the Public Service Company of New Mexico until his retirement. He pursued varied interests in retirement, including building his house, owning a pecan farm, buying and selling real estate, woodworking and serving as a volunteer mediator with the Albuquerque Center for Dispute Resolution for many years, helping parents and their teen children resolve issues.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Ann Garry; his son, Douglas Alan Wade; by his ex-wife, Francis Lavender Fish; and by his siblings, Billie Marie Keys and Rene Greivel.

He is survived by his children, Corbett Grace Wade and John Phillip Wade of Albuquerque, NM, and Felicia Hale of Las Cruces, NM. siblings, Clarice Kimbrel, Clora Lawson, and Freddy Wade, all of Aztec, NM, Jerry Wade of Scottsville, Kentucky, Wendell Wade of Lewiston, Montana and Leonard Wright of Mancos, Colorado.

The family will have a graveside service where Johnny will be interred in the Aztec Cemetery.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
