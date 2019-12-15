Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lee Thompson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Faith Lutheran Church 10000 Spain Road NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

John Lee Thompson







John Lee Thompson, born May 20th, 1940, passed away on December 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Known as John Lee, he was known for his commitment to service in New Mexico. A lifelong resident of the state, he raised his children, operated a business, and dedicated more than 40 years to state politics in the Land of Enchantment. He served as a State Representative in the New Mexico legislature from 1976 until 1982, and continued as a highly successful and respected lobbyist until retiring in 2016. John Lee was an avid angler, loved Spanish music, and was the Saturday morning disc jockey for KANW for many years.



John Lee is survived by his daughters Roxanna and Julie, sons Jason and John, sister Bessie Tantillo, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cherished dog Olive. Too numerous to list, John Lee touched the lives of many lifelong dear friends, colleagues, and fishing buddies.



A celebration of John Lee's life will be held on Wednesday December 18th starting at 12pm at Faith Lutheran Church at 10000 Spain Road NE in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the of New Mexico or Special Olympics of New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for John Lee at



