John M. Coyne
February 19, 1941 - February 15, 2019
"To me, my fine
feathered friend,
you will always
be the Eagle,
staring at the sky with an unblinking eye."
Richard Ness
His death was as good as his life had been â€" a life filled with both accomplishment and adventure. Colleagues reflected on his prowess and zest for life at a Gathering John hosted on Sept 1, 2018. One of his last ventures, John invited his friends from all parts of the world to the Allen House Pavilion in Arvada, Colorado. He called it "Into the Wind." "Come for Memories, Food and Fun," the
invitation declared. Pilots who had not seen each other in years came, as well as his local friends and neighbors. "It was like a Reunion, only better," one was heard to exclaim. Those who could not attend called from France, Hawaii, and Brazil.
John received his Colorado Architect's license on February 14, 1975. The skyline of Denver bears his thumbprint. John put his mark on the city that housed so many of his projects â€" from the Denver Mint to the "Cash Register" building and many structures in between. Much of the landscaping along I-70 could be traced to John, as well as portions along I-25 heading south.
John's youth was spent designing forts, tree houses and a crossbow he completed with an Engineer from the American history Museum. The family recalls the number of models set up on the kitchen table â€" even one of the Roundhouse in Santa Fe that a team of young architecture
students completed for a course at the UNM School of Architecture, where
John received his training.
Once, Mumar Ghadaffi hired John's firm to design a Libyan city. Ghadaffi flew John and his team 1st class every other week back to Denverâ€¦then would have them return to Libya. It was a project they did not complete. John's training in the Marines, as well as his frequent nights out on mountains, served him well. Before the US bombed Ghadaffi's encampment, John had moved his team to a
plain well away and above the scene. Ghadaffi flew them back to Denver. Wisely, they elected not to return.
In his avocation, hang gliding, John found a world filled with the sky and clouds. John's close "fellow flockers" describe him as an Icon in the sport. John received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rocky Mountain Hang Gliding and Para gliding Association. He once flew from Boulder to Pike's Peak (without oxygen); went to France and competed in costume; and spent time mentoring others. His command of the sky, as well as on the land as an Olympic caliber skier, scuba diver and all around iron man combined to create
somewhat of a Renaissance
personality.
His circle of friends
had many layers. When his
wife, Teresa, wanted to
begin with show dogs, she purchased a miniature
Bull Terrier, "Rocket Man"
John showed Rocket to
the status of International Champion (including an invitation to the prestigious Westminster Dog Show in New York City). They often traveled to England and spent time in Ireland.
Some physicians seem to think that everyone wants to extend life until there is no joy in living life. John died of natural causes in his sleep - the type of death to which most aspire. Yes, it was a Good Death.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa, his brother, Steve, his Mother, Dorris, and father, Len and his grandmother, Ruth G. Fish. He is survived by his brother, Jim, of Gold River, California; his nephews, Cal Coyne and son Justin, daughters, Amanda and Gabriel of Folsom, California; his nephew, Jeffrey, of Lodi, California; his sisters, Judith, of Albuquerque and Ellen Harvey and husband "LV" of Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
