John Michael Drebing







The angels took our beloved John Drebing to heaven on July 26, 2020, after a short illness. John was born on February 12, 1963, to George and Carmen Drebing in Albuquerque, NM; the youngest of three siblings.



He was a graduate of St. Pius High School, attended UNM and CNM, and majored in computer studies. He became proficient in IT and was employed in different management positions at Entre, Moss-Adams, and Ricci in recent years. He liked the challenges of his computing work and was always enthusiastic about his assignments.



John is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Traci. They had two children, daughter Danielle (Tony), in Albuquerque and son Tyler, in Oregon. Survivors include John's parents, George and Carmen Drebing; his brother, Mark and wife, Stephanie, one niece and three nephews; two aunts, and many cousins and friends. John was predeceased by his sister, Sandy Stagnone.



His favorite pastimes were camping, boating, and swimming and his special love and enjoyment of the outdoors in the NM mountains with his family.



He was so mechanically inclined that we teased he never had to replace things that were broken because he always had to repair them. He was a good cook and loved cooking great pots of food.



John will always be remembered for his spontaneous humor and wry wit that brought laughter and much pleasure. He often found humor in the mundane. We loved and will miss our wonderful husband, father, son, brother, and family member and will forever cherish our beautiful memories of him.



Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements according to state public health directives and safety requirements. A Mass and celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.





