John M. Hogan
Johnny Hogan 83, passed away Saturday, September 7th, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife BJ of 38 years. Johnny was 100% Irish, born in Gunnison, Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Michael Hogan and brother Bill. Johnny was an accomplished mastermind musician. He played steel and lead guitar, he also played a little banjo and ukulele.
He graced the stage with many greats such as George Jones, Little Jimmy Dickens and David Frizell to name a few. Johnny was an Army veteran and a member of Color and Honor Guard @ Post 49 American Legion. He was a retired Pulse Powered
[email protected] KAFB. He will be remembered for his quick wit and humor.
He is survived by his children Debra Eller, Michael Hogan (Monique), Angela Blaz, David Hogan, Jo Anne Hogan and Kerri Hogan (Willy). Sixteen grand children, fourteen great grand children and four great great grand children. Johnny donated his body to UNM, because he believed in giving back. Many friends came to say goodbye at Johnny's Living Wake Party Aug. 31st, 2019. A Memorial potluck will be held September 28th, 2019 @ Molly's Bar in Tijeras Canyon at 1:00 PM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019