Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Hogan. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM Molly's Bar Tijeras Canyon , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John M. Hogan







Johnny Hogan 83, passed away Saturday, September 7th, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife BJ of 38 years. Johnny was 100% Irish, born in Gunnison, Co.



He was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Michael Hogan and brother Bill. Johnny was an accomplished mastermind musician. He played steel and lead guitar, he also played a little banjo and ukulele.



He graced the stage with many greats such as George Jones, Little Jimmy Dickens and David Frizell to name a few. Johnny was an Army veteran and a member of Color and Honor Guard @ Post 49 American Legion. He was a retired Pulse Powered







He is survived by his children Debra Eller, Michael Hogan (Monique), Angela Blaz, David Hogan, Jo Anne Hogan and Kerri Hogan (Willy). Sixteen grand children, fourteen great grand children and four great great grand children. Johnny donated his body to UNM, because he believed in giving back. Many friends came to say goodbye at Johnny's Living Wake Party Aug. 31st, 2019. A Memorial potluck will be held September 28th, 2019 @ Molly's Bar in Tijeras Canyon at 1:00 PM.



John M. HoganJohnny Hogan 83, passed away Saturday, September 7th, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife BJ of 38 years. Johnny was 100% Irish, born in Gunnison, Co.He was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Michael Hogan and brother Bill. Johnny was an accomplished mastermind musician. He played steel and lead guitar, he also played a little banjo and ukulele.He graced the stage with many greats such as George Jones, Little Jimmy Dickens and David Frizell to name a few. Johnny was an Army veteran and a member of Color and Honor Guard @ Post 49 American Legion. He was a retired Pulse Powered [email protected] KAFB. He will be remembered for his quick wit and humor.He is survived by his children Debra Eller, Michael Hogan (Monique), Angela Blaz, David Hogan, Jo Anne Hogan and Kerri Hogan (Willy). Sixteen grand children, fourteen great grand children and four great great grand children. Johnny donated his body to UNM, because he believed in giving back. Many friends came to say goodbye at Johnny's Living Wake Party Aug. 31st, 2019. A Memorial potluck will be held September 28th, 2019 @ Molly's Bar in Tijeras Canyon at 1:00 PM. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close