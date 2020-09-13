John M. Nielson
John William Marcus Nielson of Santa Fe, age 80, died in his sleep at the Santa Fe home of his daughter Krista Zappe on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. He was born to John and Gertrude May (Walker) Nielson on Oct. 18, 1939 in Mitchell, SD. He married Betty VandenBerg in Brookings, SD on Aug. 14, 1958, and they had one daughter, Krista May.
In 1963, John moved his family to Albuquerque and began his career with Sandia National Laboratories, where he earned an MSEE from UNM in 1965. The bulk of his professional career was spent with Sandia, involved with test equipment design in both the Albuquerque and Livermore locations, before retiring in 1999.
John was an avid outdoorsman his entire life and loved to hunt and fish. He was a longtime member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother who died in infancy.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Nielson; daughter, Krista Zappe and husband Steve; two grandsons, Estevan and Nicolas Ortega, both of Santa Fe; three great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/JMNielson2020
We are confident that through his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord, John has received the goal of his faith, the salvation of his soul.
No memorial service is planned. The family will spread his ashes at some of his favorite places at a future date.