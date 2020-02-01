Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Servizio. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Servizio, known as "Jackie" to his family in New England, 83 of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Giovanni "Charlie" and Maria Antonia "Annie" (Schiaraffa) Servizio. John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Louis Servizio, and his former wife Carol Mahoney. He is survived by his sister Mary Cash of Lynn, MA and his loving sons, John of Albuquerque, NM, Michael of Medford, MA, Vincent of Lynn, MA and Paul of Portland, ME and his former wife, Michelle ( London ) and their son Vito of Anaheim, CA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Crystina,



Taylor, Jonathan, Vito Jr., Marley, and Valentino and his great grandchildren Harmoni, Kaleb, Khiry and Amelia. He was a graduate of Lynn English High School. Following high school he served honorably in the the U.S. Army as a part of the 187th Airborne "Rakkasan" Division. John raised his family in Lynn, MA and Albuquerque NM. He was an entrepreneur in numerous business ventures including restauranteur and private investigator. He was very fond of New Mexico and made numerous longstanding friendships there, as well as maintaining life long friendships with many New Englanders. There will be a private service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in John's name.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 1, 2020

