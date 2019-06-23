Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Marlowe Slater. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Marlowe Slater







John "Jack"



Marlowe Slater,



71, of Albuquer-



que, New Mexico passed away



on Wednesday,



June 12, 2019,



surrounded by



his loved ones.



He was born on January 11, 1948 in Carlinville, Illinois. Jack graduated from Champaign High School in Champaign, Illinois. His teenage years were spent pursuing his interests including the ham radio, photography, and golf. Jack attended Monmouth College in Illinois and graduated in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in physics, as well as participating on the college golf team. Jack then attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, graduating in 1976 with a PhD in atomic physics.



Jack was a brilliant, kind, and good-natured man, loyal to his friends and family. He loved to spend time outdoors, including hiking, golf, and cross country skiing. He was impassioned to examine any topic from all angles in order to comprehend it. He was an avid reader of books, some authored by Nobel Laureate physicists, mathematicians and computer scientists.



Jack was highly-respected in the field of atomic physics. He began his



career managing a Free Electron Laser program



at Mathematical Sciences Northwest (MSNW) in Bellevue, Washington.



His work paired MSNW with Boeing for research and development of lasers as part of the government-funded STAR WARS program. In 1992, he started work at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in Idaho



Falls, Idaho. At INL



he managed the physics



group, primarily developing sensors for industrial material processing. In



2002, he joined Schafer Corporation's HEL- JTO (High Energy Laser Joint Technology Office) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His role was to provide technical review and advice for the advancement of



High Energy



Laser develop-



ment within the



Department of



Defense (DoD).



Over his long



career, he was



invited to serve



on various DoD



committees,



published approximately thirty



technical papers, was awarded four patents based on his work at INL, and represented JTO as a speaker at approximately ten professional meetings. He received the DEPS (Directed Energy Professional Society) Fellowship Award in 2009 for his significant scientific contributions in the field of High Energy Lasers, an award given to people who have made notable and lifelong contributions in the field. Jack expressed his gratitude for the many cherished friendships he developed with other laser scientists over his long career.



Jack is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy; his children, Matthew



Slater of Kent, WA, and Nicole Slater (Matthew



Stensrud) of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren, Jackson



and Harper Stensrud; and his siblings, Don Slater



(Kathleen) of Pasadena,



CA, and Susan Garrison (William) of Danville, IL. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Verna and Marlowe Slater of Champaign, IL.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Albuquerque Museum, Ventana Salon, 2000 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque, NM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE), a nonprofit dedicated to advancing education pertaining to engineering and allied branches of science and



technology (



). The



"John M. Slater



Scholarship Fund"



is active beginning June



24, 2019.



John Marlowe SlaterJohn "Jack"Marlowe Slater,71, of Albuquer-que, New Mexico passed awayon Wednesday,June 12, 2019,surrounded byhis loved ones.He was born on January 11, 1948 in Carlinville, Illinois. Jack graduated from Champaign High School in Champaign, Illinois. His teenage years were spent pursuing his interests including the ham radio, photography, and golf. Jack attended Monmouth College in Illinois and graduated in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in physics, as well as participating on the college golf team. Jack then attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, graduating in 1976 with a PhD in atomic physics.Jack was a brilliant, kind, and good-natured man, loyal to his friends and family. He loved to spend time outdoors, including hiking, golf, and cross country skiing. He was impassioned to examine any topic from all angles in order to comprehend it. He was an avid reader of books, some authored by Nobel Laureate physicists, mathematicians and computer scientists.Jack was highly-respected in the field of atomic physics. He began hiscareer managing a Free Electron Laser programat Mathematical Sciences Northwest (MSNW) in Bellevue, Washington.His work paired MSNW with Boeing for research and development of lasers as part of the government-funded STAR WARS program. In 1992, he started work at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in IdahoFalls, Idaho. At INLhe managed the physicsgroup, primarily developing sensors for industrial material processing. In2002, he joined Schafer Corporation's HEL- JTO (High Energy Laser Joint Technology Office) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His role was to provide technical review and advice for the advancement ofHigh EnergyLaser develop-ment within theDepartment ofDefense (DoD).Over his longcareer, he wasinvited to serveon various DoDcommittees,published approximately thirtytechnical papers, was awarded four patents based on his work at INL, and represented JTO as a speaker at approximately ten professional meetings. He received the DEPS (Directed Energy Professional Society) Fellowship Award in 2009 for his significant scientific contributions in the field of High Energy Lasers, an award given to people who have made notable and lifelong contributions in the field. Jack expressed his gratitude for the many cherished friendships he developed with other laser scientists over his long career.Jack is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy; his children, MatthewSlater of Kent, WA, and Nicole Slater (MatthewStensrud) of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren, Jacksonand Harper Stensrud; and his siblings, Don Slater(Kathleen) of Pasadena,CA, and Susan Garrison (William) of Danville, IL. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Verna and Marlowe Slater of Champaign, IL.A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Albuquerque Museum, Ventana Salon, 2000 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque, NM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE), a nonprofit dedicated to advancing education pertaining to engineering and allied branches of science andtechnology ( www.asee.org/public/donation/now or www.asee.org ). The"John M. SlaterScholarship Fund"is active beginning June24, 2019. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close