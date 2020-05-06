John Martin Gallegos
John Martin Gallegos



John Martin

Gallegos, age 34, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was survived by his spouse of six years, Ashley Anne Gallegos, and his parents, Joseph Martin Gallegos and Della Clorinda Gallegos. John is survived by his wife's parents, Robert Jack Reid and Sheryl Marie Reid.

He is survived by his brother Joey Gallegos and his wife Priscilla and his sisters Maria Pinkerton and her husband James, Alena Srinivasan and

her husband Srini

Viswanathan, and Lisa Defalco and her husband Jeremy. He is also survived by his brother in law, Mallet Ryland

Reid. John is also survived by his Aunt Roberta and Uncle Jerry Newton, Aunt Francis and Uncle

Ambrose

Sanchez, and

Uncle Anthony

Salazar

and Aunt Carol

Salazar.

A large Celebration of Life party with food, fun, and music will be held in John's honor later this Summer.

Contributions in John's honor can be made to CannaMommy, a Colorado NonProfit via sierra@cbdhut.co or wendy@cbdhut.co.

Condolences and expressions of love can be made on his Facebook page at

www.facebook.com/john.m.gallegos.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 6, 2020.
