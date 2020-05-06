John Martin Gallegos
John Martin
Gallegos, age 34, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was survived by his spouse of six years, Ashley Anne Gallegos, and his parents, Joseph Martin Gallegos and Della Clorinda Gallegos. John is survived by his wife's parents, Robert Jack Reid and Sheryl Marie Reid.
He is survived by his brother Joey Gallegos and his wife Priscilla and his sisters Maria Pinkerton and her husband James, Alena Srinivasan and
her husband Srini
Viswanathan, and Lisa Defalco and her husband Jeremy. He is also survived by his brother in law, Mallet Ryland
Reid. John is also survived by his Aunt Roberta and Uncle Jerry Newton, Aunt Francis and Uncle
Ambrose
Sanchez, and
Uncle Anthony
Salazar
and Aunt Carol
Salazar.
A large Celebration of Life party with food, fun, and music will be held in John's honor later this Summer.
Contributions in John's honor can be made to CannaMommy, a Colorado NonProfit via sierra@cbdhut.co or wendy@cbdhut.co.
Condolences and expressions of love can be made on his Facebook page at
www.facebook.com/john.m.gallegos.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 6, 2020.