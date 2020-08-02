John "Jack" Miles McDowell







As a new day was dawning June 14, John Miles "Jack" McDowell entered the gates of heaven.



He was born to



William and



Nettie Howarth McDowell on January 14, 1933 in McGill Nevada. Predeceased in death by his wife of 63 year, Betty and his son Jimmy, his brothers, William, Gene and Ray Mcdowell and sisters June Helvin and Patty Hand. Jack is survived by his son, Jack, grandchildren John, Leslie and Stephanie McDowell, 5 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren, a brother Jim McDowell of Sparks, Nevada d a sister, Audean Gregerson of Fillmore, Utah and numerous nieces and nephews whom held him in high esteem.



Jack was born in Nevada and moved to the Silver City area where he graduated from high school and fell in love with his sweetheart, Betty. After they married, Jack joined the Air Force and they would spend time in Maine where he was stationed. On returning to New Mexicoan, Jack enrolled at Western New Mexico State where he would graduate with a BS degree in Biology. Jack was in love with the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, trapping and being present in nature brought him great joy. He began his career with the New Mexico Fish and Game Department first in Silver City, then in Rosewell, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe. While in Albuquerque, Jack hosted a weekly television show, "Outdoors New Mexico" which was full of entertaining highlights of the fish and wildlife of New Mexico. He was instrumental in planning and executing several different operations to re-populate New Mexico wildlife, ranging from game birds, prong-horned antelope to bighorn sheep. After retiring from the game department, Jack went on to work in security and was the Regional Representative for Ducks Unlimited.



His love for the outdoors continued into his retirement. His hunting and fishing to go at a moment's notice. He had many talents, he could merely identify any bird by its warble! His famous garden was full of tasty tomatoes and green chile and was never without sunflowers and hollyhocks. Jack enjoyed being with family, telling tales of his adventures and watching old western movies. Family and friends will be gathering up on Mount Taylor to celebrate Jack's life.





