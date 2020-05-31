John Michael BraselOn Friday, May 22, 2020, John Michael Brasel, loving father of two children, grandfather of nine grandchildren, brother, uncle, and friend, went to be with the Lord at the age of 67. Michael was born November 27, 1952 in Albuquerque, NM to Rose and Dallas Brasel. From a young age, Michael displayed a remarkable memory, artistic ability, and quick-witted sense of humor. He was a gifted athlete and artist in high school. He went on to excel in everything he put his hand to, especially raising his two children by himself from when they were five and one years old.Michael was a very active member of his church as he taught children's sunday school, performed as the head of special events (helping to cook meals for upwards of 500 people), cooking for and leading men's breakfast, helping to feed the homeless, and teaching at men's retreats about parenting and loving your spouse. Something he would say to men was to "Treat your wife like a thoroughbred and she won't be a nag!" He had an incredible sense of humor, he was an encourager like no other, and was a prayer warrior you could count on. Michael was really good at telling you how much he loved you!He was preceded in death by his father, Dallas; mother, Rose; sister, Marie; and brother-in-law, Jim. He is survived by his sister, Gloria; brother, Mathew; son, Adam and wife, Adrianna, and children, Isaiah, Kyra, Anneliese, Jeremiah, and Ruth; and daughter, Angela; husband, Michael, and children, Michael, Daniel, Katelyn, and Allyson; brothers-in-spirit, Richard Saylors, Tim Burke, and several others.Michael was passionate about the Lord and left an indelible mark on everyone he met. Although he will be greatly missed, he has won his race and has heard the Lord say "Well done, good and faithful one." Please visit our online guestbook for Michael at