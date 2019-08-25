John Michael Neff (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM
87109
(505)-821-0010
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:00 AM
Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church
2621 Vermont St NE
Albuquerque, NM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church
2621 Vermont St NE
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
John Michael Neff



John Michael

Neff, born June 6, 1945, left this world on August 18, 2019. He

is preceded in

death by his beloved father and mother, Stephen and Margaret

Neff, and is survived by his 9 siblings and their families. He was resident of Albuquerque since 1956. Highly intelligent, John was an independent, unpredictable soul,

with a unique and unmistakable laugh. He was a longtime member of the Duke City Bridge Club,

proudly obtain-

ing the designation of Sapphire Life Master. For those that held

him dear, John

will truly be

missed. To view information or leave a

condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
(505) 821-0010
