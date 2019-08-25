John Michael Neff
John Michael
Neff, born June 6, 1945, left this world on August 18, 2019. He
is preceded in
death by his beloved father and mother, Stephen and Margaret
Neff, and is survived by his 9 siblings and their families. He was resident of Albuquerque since 1956. Highly intelligent, John was an independent, unpredictable soul,
with a unique and unmistakable laugh. He was a longtime member of the Duke City Bridge Club,
proudly obtain-
ing the designation of Sapphire Life Master. For those that held
him dear, John
will truly be
missed. To view information or leave a
condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019