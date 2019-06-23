John Miksovic
John Miksovic was born in Newark, NJ on May 18, 1923 to parents Emil Miksovic & Anna Bujarkova (emigrants from what is now the Czech Republic). He died on June 15, 2019 in Albuquerque.
John grew up in Newark, and as a young man, enjoyed exploring New York City. He served in the US Army, stationed on Governors Island for a short time during WWII. He attended Park College in MO, where he met the love of his life, Ruth Marcia Simms, a fellow student. They married and lived in Chicago before settling in NM.
John is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Miksovic. He is survived by four daughters, Ann Miksovic (Lee Savary), Marcia Pinzon (Otto), Rachel Lorenz (Todd), and Emily Anderson (Barry), and has four grandchildren, Alena and Alejandro Pinzon (Haley Hills, and great-grandchild Silas Pinzon) Geoffrey (Tierney) and Kristofer Lorenz. He is also survived by his brother Paul Miksovic (Richmond, VA) and sister Olga Sutera (Coral Springs, FL).
John passed along to his daughters his love of exploring the world and new ideas, desire for life-long learning, tolerance, and compassion. He was a sterling role model.
We are grateful to the staff at Lovelace Women's Hospital and Montebello Skilled Nursing Home for their care and kindness.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2pm in the Cathedral Church of St. John, 4th and Silver SW, Albuquerque. After the service, interment will be in the columbarium.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019