Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Miksovic. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Cathedral Church of St. John 4th and Silver SW Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

John Miksovic







John Miksovic was born in Newark, NJ on May 18, 1923 to parents Emil Miksovic & Anna Bujarkova (emigrants from what is now the Czech Republic). He died on June 15, 2019 in Albuquerque.







John grew up in Newark, and as a young man, enjoyed exploring New York City. He served in the US Army, stationed on Governors Island for a short time during WWII. He attended Park College in MO, where he met the love of his life, Ruth Marcia Simms, a fellow student. They married and lived in Chicago before settling in NM.







John is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Miksovic. He is survived by four daughters, Ann Miksovic (Lee Savary), Marcia Pinzon (Otto), Rachel Lorenz (Todd), and Emily Anderson (Barry), and has four grandchildren, Alena and Alejandro Pinzon (Haley Hills, and great-grandchild Silas Pinzon) Geoffrey (Tierney) and Kristofer Lorenz. He is also survived by his brother Paul Miksovic (Richmond, VA) and sister Olga Sutera (Coral Springs, FL).







John passed along to his daughters his love of exploring the world and new ideas, desire for life-long learning, tolerance, and compassion. He was a sterling role model.







We are grateful to the staff at Lovelace Women's Hospital and Montebello Skilled Nursing Home for their care and kindness.







A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2pm in the Cathedral Church of St. John, 4th and Silver SW, Albuquerque. After the service, interment will be in the columbarium.



John MiksovicJohn Miksovic was born in Newark, NJ on May 18, 1923 to parents Emil Miksovic & Anna Bujarkova (emigrants from what is now the Czech Republic). He died on June 15, 2019 in Albuquerque.John grew up in Newark, and as a young man, enjoyed exploring New York City. He served in the US Army, stationed on Governors Island for a short time during WWII. He attended Park College in MO, where he met the love of his life, Ruth Marcia Simms, a fellow student. They married and lived in Chicago before settling in NM.John is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Miksovic. He is survived by four daughters, Ann Miksovic (Lee Savary), Marcia Pinzon (Otto), Rachel Lorenz (Todd), and Emily Anderson (Barry), and has four grandchildren, Alena and Alejandro Pinzon (Haley Hills, and great-grandchild Silas Pinzon) Geoffrey (Tierney) and Kristofer Lorenz. He is also survived by his brother Paul Miksovic (Richmond, VA) and sister Olga Sutera (Coral Springs, FL).John passed along to his daughters his love of exploring the world and new ideas, desire for life-long learning, tolerance, and compassion. He was a sterling role model.We are grateful to the staff at Lovelace Women's Hospital and Montebello Skilled Nursing Home for their care and kindness.A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2pm in the Cathedral Church of St. John, 4th and Silver SW, Albuquerque. After the service, interment will be in the columbarium. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close