John N. Gutierrez
It is with great sadness that the family of John N. Gutierrez announces that he passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 92. John was born in Amarillo, TX on April 29, 1927. John proudly served his country during the Korean War. He will be fondly remembered by his children, Lita (Bruce) James, Bernardo, and Mario (Roberta); his six grandchildren, Donna, Lisa, John Ray, Nicholas, Victoria, and Mariano; his eleven great grandchildren; and thirteen great-great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Corrine, and his son, George. Services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 3424 4th Street NW. Please visit our online guestbook for John at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 14, 2020