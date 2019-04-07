John N. Middleton

John N. Middleton, age 85, a

beloved husband, father, grandfa-

ther, great-

grandfather, and

a longtime Albuquerque resident, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. John, born in Champaign, Illinois, was a member of the US Army before graduating from the University of Illinois with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He continued his education after joining Sandia Laboratories, achieving a MS in Nuclear Engineering. During his decades long career at Sandia Laboratories, John was honored as a Distinguish Member of the Technical Staff. He was preceded in

death by Nikki, his loving wife

of 63 years. During retirement,

John and Nikki

enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Europe, and Alaska. John is survived by daughter Lisa

Chapman and husband Kenneth

and grandchil-

dren Daniel, Ryan,

and Brandon Tannen,

in addition to great-

granddaughter, Scarlett.

He is also survived by his son Lance Middleton and wife Laura and grandchildren Connor and Noelle. John was known for his generosity, helping others, and charitable giving.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
