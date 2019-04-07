John N. Middleton
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John N. Middleton.
John N. Middleton, age 85, a
beloved husband, father, grandfa-
ther, great-
grandfather, and
a longtime Albuquerque resident, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. John, born in Champaign, Illinois, was a member of the US Army before graduating from the University of Illinois with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He continued his education after joining Sandia Laboratories, achieving a MS in Nuclear Engineering. During his decades long career at Sandia Laboratories, John was honored as a Distinguish Member of the Technical Staff. He was preceded in
death by Nikki, his loving wife
of 63 years. During retirement,
John and Nikki
enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Europe, and Alaska. John is survived by daughter Lisa
Chapman and husband Kenneth
and grandchil-
dren Daniel, Ryan,
and Brandon Tannen,
in addition to great-
granddaughter, Scarlett.
He is also survived by his son Lance Middleton and wife Laura and grandchildren Connor and Noelle. John was known for his generosity, helping others, and charitable giving.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019