Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John N. Middleton. View Sign

John N. Middleton







John N. Middleton, age 85, a



beloved husband, father, grandfa-



ther, great-



grandfather, and



a longtime Albuquerque resident, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. John, born in Champaign, Illinois, was a member of the US Army before graduating from the University of Illinois with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He continued his education after joining Sandia Laboratories, achieving a MS in Nuclear Engineering. During his decades long career at Sandia Laboratories, John was honored as a Distinguish Member of the Technical Staff. He was preceded in



death by Nikki, his loving wife



of 63 years. During retirement,



John and Nikki



enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Europe, and Alaska. John is survived by daughter Lisa



Chapman and husband Kenneth



and grandchil-



dren Daniel, Ryan,



and Brandon Tannen,



in addition to great-



granddaughter, Scarlett.



He is also survived by his son Lance Middleton and wife Laura and grandchildren Connor and Noelle. John was known for his generosity, helping others, and charitable giving.



John N. MiddletonJohn N. Middleton, age 85, abeloved husband, father, grandfa-ther, great-grandfather, anda longtime Albuquerque resident, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. John, born in Champaign, Illinois, was a member of the US Army before graduating from the University of Illinois with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He continued his education after joining Sandia Laboratories, achieving a MS in Nuclear Engineering. During his decades long career at Sandia Laboratories, John was honored as a Distinguish Member of the Technical Staff. He was preceded indeath by Nikki, his loving wifeof 63 years. During retirement,John and Nikkienjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Europe, and Alaska. John is survived by daughter LisaChapman and husband Kennethand grandchil-dren Daniel, Ryan,and Brandon Tannen,in addition to great-granddaughter, Scarlett.He is also survived by his son Lance Middleton and wife Laura and grandchildren Connor and Noelle. John was known for his generosity, helping others, and charitable giving. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close