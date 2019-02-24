Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John O. Groves Jr.. View Sign

John O. Groves, Jr., age 95, passed away on January 22, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. John was the beloved father of Peggy Whitmore and beloved father-in-law of Kevin Whitmore, both of Albuquerque. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Martha Churchill Groves. John was an avid bridge player with the Duke City Bridge Club, a member of Hope in the Desert Episcopal Church and a lifelong Mason. He was a veteran of WWII and fought in the South Pacific. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Hope in the Desert Episcopal Church, 8700 Alameda Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. A Graveside Service will take place Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Gate of Heaven Chapel, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for John at



John O. Groves Jr.John O. Groves, Jr., age 95, passed away on January 22, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. John was the beloved father of Peggy Whitmore and beloved father-in-law of Kevin Whitmore, both of Albuquerque. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Martha Churchill Groves. John was an avid bridge player with the Duke City Bridge Club, a member of Hope in the Desert Episcopal Church and a lifelong Mason. He was a veteran of WWII and fought in the South Pacific. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Hope in the Desert Episcopal Church, 8700 Alameda Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. A Graveside Service will take place Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Gate of Heaven Chapel, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for John at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019

