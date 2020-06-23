John Harry George OelfkeJohn Harry George Oelfke passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the age of 83. After battling an aggressive bacterial infection, John died peacefully at home with his family by his side. John was born on February 26, 1937, in Malone, New York. He spent 10 years of active service in the U.S. Navy and retired from the military following an additional 10 years of service in the Pennsylvania and Maryland National Guards. He attended Central Connecticut State University where he majored in History and received a teaching degree in 1973. Following graduation, John worked as an executive for the Boy Scouts of America for 26 years in various capacities before retiring in 1999. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Patricia Barry Oelfke, and parents John and Edna Oelfke of Malone, New York. He is survived by his twin sons, John Barry Oelfke and Scott Michael Oelfke; and 4-year old grandson, Michael John Oelfke. He will always be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as for a lifetime of exemplary service to our nation's military and to the youth of our nation. In keeping with his commitment to service, in his final days he looked forward to starting a new position as guardian angel to his grandson. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 811 Guaymas Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM. Interment ceremony with military honors will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon. All are welcome to attend. Please visit our online guestbook for John at