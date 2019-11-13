John P. Haaland
John P. Haaland, "Coach Haaland", 74, passed away October 27, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to The Great Southwest Track and Field Classic, c/o Fred Polich, 1932 Madeira NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 13, 2019