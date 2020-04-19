Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Haynes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John P. Haynes







John P. Haynes, 84, of Gallup, NM, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2020. Born in Blue, AZ, on Feb. 8, 1936, John graduated from Round Valley High School in 1954 and earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona in 1959. He was a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army, serving from 1959-1966. John was employed by the US Forest Service from 1966 until taking early retirement in 1986. He was City Engineer for the City of Gallup from 1987-1992 before becoming a private practice civil engineer and land surveyor until he retired in 2016.



John was a talented artist who worked in many media including clay and bronze sculpture, oil paintings, etchings, silkscreen cards, charcoal, leather and jewelry. John was an avid reader who kept the Gallup librarian busy. He loved making pizza, peanut brittle, and pumpkin pies. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and friends, always finding adventure along the way while visiting Europe, South America, China, and many parts of the United States and Mexico.



John was a generous, humble man of faith and character, with high expectations for himself and others. He loved to both tell and hear a good story, and included many in his memoir, "Out of the Blue."



John is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 25 years, Clara Haynes of Gallup; sons Paul Alan Haynes of Albuquerque, Brian Haynes (Mary) of Los Alamos, George Haynes (Marian) of Albuquerque, and daughter Janelle Perry (John) of Tucson, AZ; brothers Harry Haynes (Kathy) of Gunnison, CO, and David Haynes of Canyon Country, CA; former wife Shelby Haynes of Albuquerque; stepsons Richard Jaramillo (Lauren) of Farmington, Robert Jaramillo of Rio Rancho, and Gregory Rodriguez (Elvera) of Gallup; foster daughters Sheila Fairey of Rio Rancho and Maria Jamon of Gallup; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



Private family services are pending.



John P. HaynesJohn P. Haynes, 84, of Gallup, NM, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2020. Born in Blue, AZ, on Feb. 8, 1936, John graduated from Round Valley High School in 1954 and earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona in 1959. He was a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army, serving from 1959-1966. John was employed by the US Forest Service from 1966 until taking early retirement in 1986. He was City Engineer for the City of Gallup from 1987-1992 before becoming a private practice civil engineer and land surveyor until he retired in 2016.John was a talented artist who worked in many media including clay and bronze sculpture, oil paintings, etchings, silkscreen cards, charcoal, leather and jewelry. John was an avid reader who kept the Gallup librarian busy. He loved making pizza, peanut brittle, and pumpkin pies. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and friends, always finding adventure along the way while visiting Europe, South America, China, and many parts of the United States and Mexico.John was a generous, humble man of faith and character, with high expectations for himself and others. He loved to both tell and hear a good story, and included many in his memoir, "Out of the Blue."John is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 25 years, Clara Haynes of Gallup; sons Paul Alan Haynes of Albuquerque, Brian Haynes (Mary) of Los Alamos, George Haynes (Marian) of Albuquerque, and daughter Janelle Perry (John) of Tucson, AZ; brothers Harry Haynes (Kathy) of Gunnison, CO, and David Haynes of Canyon Country, CA; former wife Shelby Haynes of Albuquerque; stepsons Richard Jaramillo (Lauren) of Farmington, Robert Jaramillo of Rio Rancho, and Gregory Rodriguez (Elvera) of Gallup; foster daughters Sheila Fairey of Rio Rancho and Maria Jamon of Gallup; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Private family services are pending. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close