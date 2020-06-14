John Phillip Putnam
John Phillip Putnam, age 71, died on June 4, 2020, at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Born August 2, 1948, in Harrisonburg, VA, to Mary Lorraine Beatley Putnam and Joseph Warren Putnam, a career Air Force officer, Phil was the first of five children in a military family, living in England, Germany, and Australia, before making Albuquerque home in the mid-1960s.
Drafted into the US Army in 1968, he served in Vietnam as a Platoon Sergeant in the 35th Infantry, 1st Battalion, Company B, from May 1968 through July 1969. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Mexico in 1978. Phil met Lin Johnson at UNM and, in 1975, they established the Putnam-Johnson Pottery Studio. They married in 1977 and shared their lives for 41 years. Phil began a second career in 1997 in digital arts. He worked as an Instructional Technician at Albuquerque Technical Vocational Institute (now CNM), 1995-1996, then went on to work at the Los Alamos National Laboratory as an Artist/Designer in 3-D modeling and computer animation, retiring in 2014 as an Intelligence Analyst.
Along with his work in ceramics and digital arts, his real love was painting and drawing, which he practiced from 1972 until days before he died. His work was shown at the Smithsonian Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C., the Alexandria Museum of Visual Arts Center in Alexandria, LA., the Amarillo Art Center in Texas, as well as the Kron-Reck Gallery (with fellow artist Michael Hart) and the April Price Projects Gallery, both in Albuquerque. In 2015, he received the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation Grant for Drawing and Painting in Taos, NM. His work can be seen at phil@philputnamstudio.com.
He was delighted when his daughter, Hollie, was born in 1988. Phil loved life and took joy in the natural world around him. He was a gardener and a beekeeper. Along with his brothers, Mark and Michael, he could fix anything around the house.
Predeceased by his parents, Phil is survived by his former spouse, Linda Putnam Johnson, his daughter, Hollie Nadine Putnam and partner, Bodie Manly; sisters Bonnie K. Verardo and husband, Robert Walter; Donna Putnam, husband, Raul Martinez and Raul's daughter, Pilar Martinez; brothers Mark Putnam, all of Albuquerque; Michael Putnam, wife, Katherine, and son, Mortimer, of Houston, TX, as well as a large extended family of cousins.
The family suggests donations be made in his memory to The Outpost Performance Space, P.O. Box 4543, Albuquerque, NM 87196-4543, online at outpostspace.org., to Disabled American Veterans New Mexico at www.davnewmexico.org. or to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial-David Westphall Veterans Foundation, Angel Fire, New Mexico at www.vietnamveteransmemorial.org. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. A private burial will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.