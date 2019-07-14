Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Padraic Mahoney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Padraic Mahoney Obituary
John Padraic Mahoney



John Padraic Mahoney Age 25, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, died after a sudden illness on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born on Monday, September 20, 1993, in Albuquerque. Mr. Mahoney was preceded in death by his father, Richard J. Mahoney; grandparents, John R. Mahoney Sr., Mary "Bubbie" Mahoney (nee Walsh), Isabel Coats (nee Lovato), and C.M. Coats. He is survived by his mother, Catherine; his siblings, Karl Buck (Jessica), Izzy Mahoney (Mark), and Bill Mahoney; his niece, Lily Romero; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; his dog Luna, as well as many friends. Mr. Mahoney was an avid reader, musician, and creator as well as a valued employee of Old Town Antiquity. In his short time with us he has brought joy to many lives, and we will all miss his wit, strength, and generous spirit. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, subsequently followed by a potluck reception at FRENCH - University. Please visit our online guest book for John at

www.FrenchFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Animal

Humane New Mexico.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now