John Padraic Mahoney







John Padraic Mahoney Age 25, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, died after a sudden illness on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born on Monday, September 20, 1993, in Albuquerque. Mr. Mahoney was preceded in death by his father, Richard J. Mahoney; grandparents, John R. Mahoney Sr., Mary "Bubbie" Mahoney (nee Walsh), Isabel Coats (nee Lovato), and C.M. Coats. He is survived by his mother, Catherine; his siblings, Karl Buck (Jessica), Izzy Mahoney (Mark), and Bill Mahoney; his niece, Lily Romero; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; his dog Luna, as well as many friends. Mr. Mahoney was an avid reader, musician, and creator as well as a valued employee of Old Town Antiquity. In his short time with us he has brought joy to many lives, and we will all miss his wit, strength, and generous spirit. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, subsequently followed by a potluck reception at FRENCH - University. Please visit our online guest book for John at



www.FrenchFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Animal



Humane New Mexico. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019