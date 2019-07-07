John Perrine
Born on April 6, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on June 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his son, Thomas (T.J.) and his wife, Sharon; grand-children, Sean, Megan, Sarah and Brenna; his sister, Ruth Finke and husband, Gene; brother, Daniel Perrine; brother-in-law, George RomanKiw. He graduated from Purcell High school in Cincinnati and enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean war. He moved to Albuquerque and received his Juris-Doctor degree from the university of New Mexico and practiced law in Albuquerque.
A Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 309 Stover Ave. SW. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Ceme-
tery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019