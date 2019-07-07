John Perrine (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Perrine.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
309 Stover Ave. SW
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Perrine





Born on April 6, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on June 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his son, Thomas (T.J.) and his wife, Sharon; grand-children, Sean, Megan, Sarah and Brenna; his sister, Ruth Finke and husband, Gene; brother, Daniel Perrine; brother-in-law, George RomanKiw. He graduated from Purcell High school in Cincinnati and enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean war. He moved to Albuquerque and received his Juris-Doctor degree from the university of New Mexico and practiced law in Albuquerque.

A Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 309 Stover Ave. SW. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Ceme-

tery.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.