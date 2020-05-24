John R. Sterrett III
John R. Sterrett III



Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, JOHN R. STERRETT III , passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. John was born in Santa Fe, NM and was raised in Oklahoma City before returning to Santa Fe where he met his wife of 58 years, Joann Ratliff.

John worked for the Maytag Shop and Capitol Ford before going into business with Joann at Automatic Food Service. He then worked for Air Conditioning and Heating until moving to Lamoreux Crane Service as a crane operator. In retirement, he spent his time traveling, fishing and camping.

John is preceded in death by his parents: Mabel (2-D) Ham, John Sterrett II, and step-dad Ray Ham; his sisters, Jeanuir (Junie) Thornton, and Kathlyn (Kaky) Black.

He is survived by his loving wife Joann; children Tracy Saiz (Joe), Rob Sterrett, Kelly Sterrett (Kenny Hay); grandchildren, JoLee Saiz, Ina Saiz, Derek Hay, and great grandson Kayson Urenda-Saiz; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Joann, Kelly & Family,
Our deepest condolences to all of you!
We always enjoyed seeing Johnny & Joann when they would come visit in the office.
Many family members have great memories of dancing and get togethers with you!
Kelly, although we haven't seen each other in many years, I always remember good times in school and loved hearing how you were doing when I inquired about you with your parents.
I also know the special bound us girls have with our Daddy's!
We pray God comforts you all and fills you with wonderful memories❣
Kelly and all the Wilson's (Wilson Transfer & Storage)
May 20, 2020
Good Bye my Friend,
We shared a lot of fun
God Bless You Johnny Sterrett
Bill MORRIS
May 20, 2020
JoAnn, Tracy, Joe and family.
So sorry to hear about your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts as you grieve this loss. Deepest Sympathy!
Jeanie Brito
