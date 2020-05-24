John R. Sterrett III







Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, JOHN R. STERRETT III , passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. John was born in Santa Fe, NM and was raised in Oklahoma City before returning to Santa Fe where he met his wife of 58 years, Joann Ratliff.



John worked for the Maytag Shop and Capitol Ford before going into business with Joann at Automatic Food Service. He then worked for Air Conditioning and Heating until moving to Lamoreux Crane Service as a crane operator. In retirement, he spent his time traveling, fishing and camping.



John is preceded in death by his parents: Mabel (2-D) Ham, John Sterrett II, and step-dad Ray Ham; his sisters, Jeanuir (Junie) Thornton, and Kathlyn (Kaky) Black.



He is survived by his loving wife Joann; children Tracy Saiz (Joe), Rob Sterrett, Kelly Sterrett (Kenny Hay); grandchildren, JoLee Saiz, Ina Saiz, Derek Hay, and great grandson Kayson Urenda-Saiz; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.





