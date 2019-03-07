Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Rice. View Sign

John Rice



Ten Years. It can't be true.



Ten years we have lived without you.



Too long since we have seen your smile,



And laughed so hard with you for awhile.



You were very funny and so smart,



And you had such a big sensitive heart.



The talks we had were really great,



Just doesn't seem right we can't communicate.



Ten years without a hug has been too long,



But after all this time, our love is still strong.



We have so much to tell you, so much has changed.



Even so, our deep love for you is still the same.



Forever 23.



We love and miss you so very much.



Mom and Dad



