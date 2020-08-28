John Russell Callan
John Russell Callan passed away from a terrible accident on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (his 77th birthday) hiking at the Gillman Tunnels near Jemez, NM.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Rossignol Callan; mother, Rosemary Neff; sister, Judith Callan; son, Bart Callan; daughter, Danelle Callan-Adams and her husband, Joseph Adams; five cousins; and two half siblings in Texas.
Given the COVID-19 regulations, the family will not be holding a Celebration of Life ceremony until restrictions for gatherings are lifted.