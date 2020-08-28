1/1
John Russell Callan
John Russell Callan





John Russell Callan passed away from a terrible accident on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (his 77th birthday) hiking at the Gillman Tunnels near Jemez, NM.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Rossignol Callan; mother, Rosemary Neff; sister, Judith Callan; son, Bart Callan; daughter, Danelle Callan-Adams and her husband, Joseph Adams; five cousins; and two half siblings in Texas.

Given the COVID-19 regulations, the family will not be holding a Celebration of Life ceremony until restrictions for gatherings are lifted. The family welcomes the sharing of memories and photos though the online guestbook for John at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
