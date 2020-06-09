John Anthony Russo







John Russo, 79, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020, after a long illness. John was a much loved husband, father, papa, son, brother and uncle. His wife of 40 years, Claudia Russo, was at his side when he died.



John was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 3, 1941, where he grew up playing sports and spending time with his extended family. John went to Millikin University and graduated with a degree in business. Following graduation John married and began a career in Chicago and had three children. In 1980 John married Claudia Jackson and they began a life together moving back to Claudia's home state of New Mexico.



John was preceded in death by his father and mother, Anthony and Anne Russo, his sister, Lorrie Carr and nephew, David Carr. In addition to his beloved wife John is survived by his daughter, Anne Horter (Doug) of Wisconsin and his two sons Steve Russo (Angie) and Jim Russo of Minnesota and a legacy of seven grandchildren - Drew and John Horter, Samantha and Kalley Russo, Tony, Matt and Joey Russo. He also leaves behind sisters and brothers-in-law Martha and Dennis Burns, Alice and Tim Dillon. His nephews and nieces, John Carr, Hayley Purdy, Evayn Lundquist, Carley Osborne, Kyle Dillon, and many great nieces and nephews will miss their Uncle John.



John and Claudia left Albuquerque for a number of years to live and work in Chicago, Connecticut and Indiana where they were close by John's mother and sister. But Albuquerque, where they had left their hearts, called them back. For a number of years they owned a successful advertising specialty business. But after retiring they traveled often to be with their grandkids and to attend numerous graduations, weddings, and celebrations. John was the kindest of men and was always at the ready with a smile, a joke and a scrumptious Italian dinner on the stove. And after the dishes were done he was ready for a late night of cards or to watch one of his favorite teams the Lobos or the Chicago Bears win! John helped Claudia provide care for her parents who loved him dearly.



John requested that there be no services but asked that friends direct any gift or remembrances to the Make a Wish Foundation or the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin.





