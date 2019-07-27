John S. Williamson







John S. Williamson, age 75, of Albuquerque and the East Mountains, passed away July 18, 2019. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and saw the world. A graduate of UNM with a Bachelors in Industrial Arts, he taught many skills to mid school students in both Albuquerque and Tijeras. Afterwards, as a water well contractor for over 30 years, he constructed numerous wells and systems in and about the East Mountains. John earned the Master Ground Water Contractor certification from the National Ground Water Association. His nickname, TheWellGuy, stuck and became his pen-name for articles he wrote in the national magazine. In retirement, he and wife traveled



the country in their



motorhome. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 52 years, his sons Greg, David and Genny, Garrett and Angie and 4 grand children. He is also survived by his sister Debbie. A memorial will be held August 1st, 2019, 12pm-2pm at the New Mexico Veterans' Memorial in Albuquerque.



