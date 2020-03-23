John Salathe Jr.
John Salathe Jr. was enveloped by the loving arms of his Lord and Savior and was once again reunited with his wife of 68 years, Harriet, on March 8, 2020. He was also welcomed into heaven by his recently deceased son, Craig Salathe. John was born on September 25, 1928 in Montreal, Canada and moved to the United States at the age of two. He was raised by his parents, John and Ida Salathe, in San Mateo, CA. He attended San Mateo High School, San Mateo Community College, and graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
John and Harriet began their married life in California, moving to Bellevue, WA, in 1963. They resided in Washington until 2006 when they moved to Albuquerque, NM and became active residents at the La Vida Llena retirement community.
John's successful business career was largely spent at PACCAR Corporation in Washington State where he retired in 1990 as a Senior Vice President. John is fondly remembered by many as a mentor, a leader, a generous man who loved his family and adored his wife, Harriet, a gentleman and a man of faith.
John is survived by his daughter, Linda Paul (Kent), of Albuquerque, NM; daughter-in-law, Sandy Salathe, of Redmond, WA; three grandchildren, Brian Paul, Jenna Lenhart, and Max Salathe; and three great-grandchildren, Carson, Cody and Makenzie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Full Life Foundation at La Vida Llena where John served on the Board of Directors. (10701 Lagrima de Oro NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111). Because of the current coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public celebration of John's life, simply a small family memorial. Please visit our online guestbook for John at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 23, 2020