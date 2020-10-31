John Quentin Dal SantoJohn Quentin Dal Santo, age 96, of Albuquerque, NM., passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020.His death was preceded by his wife of 69 years, Helen Dal Santo, and their daughter Ret. Judge Diane Dal Santo. He is survived by his son, John Dal Santo Jr.; his daughter, Marlene Hubbard (Roger Hubbard deceased); daughter, Paula Dal Santo and husband, Ed Anlian; and son-in-law, Fred O'Cheskey. He is also survived by many grandchildren, Sara Hubbard and John Hubbard, Arden Anlian and husband, Patrick Wyman, Kendall Anlian and husband, Matthew Horn, Quentin Anlian; and three great grandchildren, Ames, Ellis and Selma.He was born April 5, 1924, in a farm house in Loomis, Wisconsin. Within his first year of life, his family moved to Chicago, where he spent his formative years. World War II defined our father's life: from his travels and adventures to, most importantly, the fact that he survived the war. After basic training our dad was shipped out to the Southwest Pacific and served in the Army as a Ship Gunner and Visual Signalman watching and controlling the passage of ships into the ports. He participated in three battles and campaigns: New Guinea, Southern Philippine (Liberation) and Luzon. He was awarded four Overseas Service Bars, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon and three Bronze Stars. In late 1944, in preparation for the Allied invasion of Japan, he was assigned to Manila port operations in the Philippines where he worked until the end of World War II.He made his way back to Chicago where he met his lovely wife Helen at Madura's Danceland. They married in 1948 and made their way to Albuquerque with their baby daughter Diane in 1950. He proceeded to buy Universal Carpet in the early 1950s and continued its operations until the late 1980s. During this time he entertained himself as a private pilot and would fly with his buddies up through Canada, and down through Mexico and Central America.Our father was the salt of the earth, loved the humble and hardworking people of New Mexico and gladly made Albuquerque his home. He worked hard to educate his four children and was a continual mentor in their education and careers. He never dwelled on the difficult and made light of the tragic. He appreciated everything he worked for and considered himself a very lucky man. His children considered themselves more lucky to have him as their father. He will be missed.A service will be planned in the future when travel and celebration is safer. In lieu of flowers please donate to a cause close to your heart. Please visit our online guestbook for John Dal Santo at