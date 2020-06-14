John Segoviano Huerta Sr.
John Segoviano Huerta, Sr.





John Segoviano Huerta, Sr., died on June 5, 2020 in Truth or Consequences, NM. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at New Hope Revival Church, 800 E. 3rd St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901. To read John's full obituary please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
