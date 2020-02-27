Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Thomas Conley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Thomas ConleyColonel JohnThomas Conley, USAF (Ret.); February 27, 1931 â€" January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Doris Elaine Conley, he is survived byhis children:AnnadruLampert (Richard), John Conley, Jr. (Laura), Patrick Conley (Cynthia), and Alea Rae Shipman (John), his grandchildren, Kyle Conley, Tyler Conley, Jeff Conley, Jake Blackwell, Ian Conley and Nathan Conley, and his five great-grandchildren.A Casper, Wyoming, native, John began his military career in 1947 as a member of the Wyoming National Guard. He was a Senate appointee to the U.S. Naval Academy, in 1949. Upon graduating, in 1953, he elected to join the U.S. Air Force to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot. As a young officer, he flew the F-86 Sabre Jet in Europe before returning stateside, where he earned a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois. Rising through the ranks, John was posted to the Air Force Test Center, Edwards AFB, California; attended Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell AFB, Alabama; and piloted the C-130 during the Vietnam War. His final assignments included the Defense Intelligence Agency, in Washington, D.C.; the Space Missile Test Center, Vandenberg AFB, California; and the E-3A (AWACS) Program at Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts. Highly decorated throughout his 30-year career, John was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster; Air Medal with first and second oak leaf cluster; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster; and the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster. Upon retiring from the Air Force, in 1978, he spent a decade as Manager of Systems Engineering and Data Management at The BDM Corporation, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, whose work included the B-2 Stealth Bomber.John was greatly loved, deeply admired and highly respected. He was grateful for his military career, and was convinced that it had provided him with interesting experiences and opportunities that he would likely not have had in the private sector. Not to mention, adventures for him, Doris (a.k.a. "Huggy") and the family as they traveled throughout the years. John had a keen intellect, a wry sense of humor, and a great curiosity, none of which diminished with time. His range of interests was broad, and he relished retirement as he finally had time to enjoy his many hobbies, which included amateur ham radio, computer programming and car restoration. After a long life lived to the fullest, John will rest together with Doris in Wyoming. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 27, 2020

