Albuquerque passed peacefully in his sleep on May 2, 2020 in Marana, Arizona of natural causes. His son, John Jr. was at his beside. Toledo was an



exceptional high school athlete for the Albuquerque Bulldogs, setting records in baseball and football. After high school, Toledo played professional baseball for the Albuquerque Dukes. In 1956 he was recruited by the Albuquerque Fire Department and during his tenure, advanced through the ranks. Toledo was Fire Chief in Silver City, NM from 1967 - 1975 where he transformed the volunteer department into a professional department with state-of-the-art fire equipment and training.







During his tenure as Fire Chief for the Las Cruces Fire Department from 1976 â€" 1995, he improved fire safety and expanded the department, adding two new stations. Amongst the awards he received for excellence was the Red Cross Certificate of Merit, the highest award given by the American National Red Cross for recognition of saving the life of a fellow citizen. As a first responder on or off duty, Toledo did not hesitate to offer life-saving first aid in medical emergencies.







Toledo's ancestors are amongst the Hispanos, people of Spanish decent, residing in New Mexico since the 16th - 19th centuries. Preceding him in death are his devoted wife of 69 years, Nancy Marilyn (Mundt) Toledo; his son, Martin L. Toledo; his grandson, Daniel Thacker; his nine siblings; and his parents Leopoldo and Petra Toledo. Surviving Toledo are daughters Renee Wise and Julianna Toledo of New Mexico; his son, John Toledo, Jr. of Marana, Arizona; his daughter Paula Toledo-Egnatchik of Aptos Hills, CA, and his grandchildren, Martin Thacker, John D. Kennedy, Natalie Egnatchik, Stephen M. Egnatchik and five great grandchildren. John Toledo will be remembered by his hard work, extraordinary bravery, love of family, and great sense of humor. Beloved by his family, he will be greatly missed.







Due to the pandemic, a heartfelt video memorial was held on May 8, 2020. A ceremony and burial will take place in Alma, NM. In honor of Toledo's memory, donations to Isleta Pueblo are being made in his name.





