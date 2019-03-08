Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Justus. View Sign

John W. Justus







John W. Justus, 91, of Albuquerque, NM proceeded to heaven on Sunday, March 3, 2019. John was born on January 30, 1928 in Honey Grove, TX to William Oliver Justus and Fannie Smith. He was a remarkable man, known for his solid faith in God. He was a golden glove boxer in the Army, a sharp shooter for the Albuquerque Police Department, a manager in the contract division for Sandia National Laboratories, and a small business owner in New Mexico. He was an example and an inspiration to anyone that met him. He lived his life according to the Lord and would give everything he had expecting nothing in return. He graduated from UNM Law School with a Juris Doctorate. He was a highly awarded employee at Sandia National Laboratories specializing in contractual law. His favorite job was being a role model for his children and grandchildren. He loved sharing his passion for carpentry which he inherited from his step-father, Alfred Chavez, Mayor of Bayard, NM.



John is survived by the love of his life, wife of 70 years, Lois Elaine Justus; and his children, Michael, David, Karen and Sharon; his seven grandchildren and his ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Chavez.



John's Celebration of Life will begin with visitation on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m., followed by a Service at 2:00 p.m., both at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit our online guestbook for John at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



