John W. Mueller, born March 5, 1924 passed from this world into the Kingdom of God on May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife LaVonne (Skip) of 70 years. He had a long and adventurous good life. From Iowa to Alaska, then on to New Mexico, John practiced his trade as an electrician, retiring from the Corp of Engineers after his service at Conchas Lake. He and Skip enjoyed many friends through the Corp and Eastern Star. His family will miss his smile and sense of humor.

A graveside memorial will follow at a future date for the family.

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
