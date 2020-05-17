John Walter Plath







John (Johnny) Walter Plath, 68, of Albuquerque, NM, died on May 8th 2020 due to complications caused by Covid-19. In his last act of self-sacrificing love, he was taking care of his aged father who had unknowingly been infected with Covid-19 at a rehabilitation center from which he had been released. His father, John Lawrence Plath, also succumbed to the virus a month to the day earlier on April 8, 2020



Johnny was also preceded in death by his mother, Naydene Ruth Plath. Johnny is survived by his wife, Michele (Shelley) Plath, his daughter, Joslyn Fairchild and husband Ryan Fairchild and his son, Justin Plath and wife Briana Plath. He is also survived by his siblings Debbie Archer, Kathy Cooper, Jamie Davidson, Larry Plath, as well as their spouses and many nieces and nephews.



Johnny's life was full of passions including his family, coins and a love of signs. His first and foremost passion was his unconditional love for his family. His wife, Shelley, was the love of his life. He affectionately called her the "Blonde girl that runs my life". His children were his pride and joy and he reminded them of that on every possible occasion. He supported them to full in any endeavor they pursued whether practical or not. Johnny also loved collecting coins. He started as a boy and his father joined him in this passion. It was something that they shared and enjoyed together. He was a very involved member of the Albuquerque Coin Club. Lastly, Johnny loved signs. It was his livelihood as well as a passion. In recent years, he was an active member in the New Mexico Route 66 Association, wherein he was very much involved in restoring antique neon signs. Most recently was the De Anza Hotel on Central. His life was one taken much too early, but lived to the full.



Due to the restrictions on large gatherings, a virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm.



Please email:



johnnyplathmemorial@gmail.com for further details.





