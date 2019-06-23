Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wiker. View Sign Service Information Rosary 8:15 AM St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande Church Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande Church Send Flowers Obituary

John W. Wiker







Lt. Col. John Wiker died unexpectedly on June 14, 2019 at the age of 73 while hiking on vacation in Alaska. He was born November 23, 1945 to John and Dorothy (Koenig) Wiker in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. On July 6, 1974 he married Anne Moll in Canton, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years. After retiring, John shared his enthusiasm for the military with others by teaching JROTC for 17 years. He was passionate about golfing and travel. He was an active member of the Albuquerque Corvair Club, the Kiwanis and the Tijeras Arroyo Golf Association.



John is survived by his wife Anne; his two daughters Katherine Swoverland (and husband Steven) and Jennifer Brown (and husband Wesley); five grandchildren Louisa, Sophia, John, Florence and Maxwell; two sisters Janice Wiker and Judy Conlin (and husband Michael); one brother James Wiker (and wife Sumpit); as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande Church. A rosary will be said at 8:15am followed by a mass and reception at 9am. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be offered to the Blue Star Mothers at



www.bluestarmothers.org



