John Wiley Barefoot
August 13, 1934 â€" May 23, 2020
Our beloved cowboy saddled up for one final ride â€" to gallop upon green pastures, bull-dog under blue skies and head off into the sunset to reach heaven's wide-open spaces.
He will now be reunited with his brother, Brook, who he lost too young, and his parents,
Wiley Woodrow Barefoot and Dr. Marian Barefoot.
The son of educators, John spent his formative years in one-room school houses throughout Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. He graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1953, where he played basketball, football and ran track.
As a walk-on player for the Lobos football team, John was awarded a full scholarship his sophomore year. "Tukie," as his teammates called him, scored the game-winning touchdown in the last minute of play during UNM's 1956 homecoming game, where he caught an impressive 60-yard pass to seal the team's victory (at the time, the longest pass at Zimmerman Field). Although he was a Fine Arts major and had the last name of Barefoot, he was once quoted as saying that "he was always healthy enough to silence any flak he might have caught about it from teammates."
After college, John went into the construction business for several years before pursuing his career as an educator. He was a teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal with the Albuquerque Public Schools District.
Many may remember him from his days at John Adams Junior High, Rio Grande, West Mesa, Cibola and Freedom High Schools, where he was known for his never-ending brown-bag lunches, attending just about every after-school event, breaking up fights and disciplining (back then) in a way that would now cause him a "world of hurt." Over the years, many former students have commented on how much he touched their lives, saying they wouldn't be where they are today without his guidance.
His passionate pursuits were also endless. He took up rodeoing and won many prized belt buckles in steer wrestling. A side gig as a farrier kept him near and dear to the horses he so loved. And his artistic passions ran deep, with everything from hand lettering, pen and ink drawings, water colors, kachina carving, furniture making and cartoon drawing (some of which were published in Western Horseman magazine). One of his greatest accomplishments was designing and building his family's custom home on the banks of the Rio Grande in Alameda. He was a true Renaissance Man.
Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the care he's received these past few years at RCA/Genesis and for his Compassus hospice nurse, Melissa Moore. If inclined, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Services will be arranged after this wild rodeo of a pandemic is steer-wrestled to the ground and the dust finally settles.
Happy trails, Cowboy.
Until we meet againâ€¦ we love you, Bear.
Brook David Barefoot and family: Mindy, Christian and Leyton; Brittany Barefoot-McGinnis and husband Troy McGinnis; Linda Davis Barefoot, JR Davis, Sylas Davis, Lindsey Davis, Joseph Davis and Jacob Trent.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.